Illawarra Mercury
Simon returns to Port Kembla fold as club eyes senior return

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 11 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:00am
John Simon (centre) with Port Kembla juniors president Natasha Caina and seniors president Richard Velthuis. Picture by Sylvia Liber
His is a name synonymous with the Port Kembla footy club, and John Simon's on a mission to see the Blacks return as a senior force as he takes the reins of the club's return to under 18s next season.

