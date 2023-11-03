University of Wollongong Football Club are expected to announce a new District League head coach soon, with Scott Regent stepping down from the role.
UOW FC on Friday evening revealed that their mentor Regent would depart the club after spending four seasons at the helm. His assistant coach Paul Morgan has also headed to the exit door following two campaigns with the Students.
Regent's first two years at UOW were hampered by COVID and rain, before the side hit their straps in 2022, holding off the Foxes for a top-five finish in the regular season. They then came within a game of playing in the District League decider, falling 3-1 to Unanderra in their preliminary final.
The Students found the going a bit tougher in 2023, claiming seven wins on their way to finishing seventh on the table.
UOW FC took to social media on Friday to thank both Regent and Morgan for their services.
"Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, Scotty has decided to step away as head coach of our IDL first-grade side," they wrote.
"We would like to thank both Scott and Paul for their immense passion and commitments to the club over the last few years, and we wish them the very best for their future endeavours.
"As for 2024, a new head coach will be announced in the coming days."
