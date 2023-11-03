Illawarra Mercury
University of Wollongong announce District League head coach Scott Regent's departure

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 3 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 7:10pm
University of Wollongong Football Club are expected to announce a new District League head coach soon, with Scott Regent stepping down from the role.

