Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why Shoalhaven FC won't just make up the numbers in 2024 District League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 18 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven FC players and coaches celebrate after winning the Community League grand final last year. Picture - @gragrapix
Shoalhaven FC players and coaches celebrate after winning the Community League grand final last year. Picture - @gragrapix

If anyone understands Shoalhaven FC's rise from the bottom to their long-awaited District League return, it's defender Cam Nelson.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.