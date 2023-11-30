Shoalhaven FC locked and loaded for 2024 District League promotion

Shoalhaven FC are adamant that they won't just make up the numbers as they prepare for their long-awaited return to the District League.
Football South Coast on Wednesday confirmed that the 2023 Community League champions had been promoted to next year's men's premiership. They will be joined by Bellambi, who were relegated from the Premier League after collecting the wooden spoon, in the new-look, 12-team District League.
Shellharbour have been promoted to the Illawarra's top-flight after claiming this year's DL championship.
For Shoalhaven, the District League opportunity is a dream come true for a club that has craved a return to the men's premiership for years.
Shoalhaven, who claimed the Community league all age men's premiership double in 2023, competed in the Premier League and District League under the name Shoalhaven City from the late 1970s to early 2000s.
They dropped out of the leagues around 2005, before returning two years later under the Shoalhaven FC name. That move only lasted one year as the club wasn't able to properly prepare for the opportunity.
However, that is all in the rear-view mirror as they return to District League in 2024, with the club in a good position both on and off the field.
One man who understands the importance of the promotion is their head coach Nathan Aldridge, who played for Shoalhaven during their District League days.
Ahead of Wednesday's announcement, the veteran mentor said his club had "everything in place".
"It's a bit of a relief. We got the job done and, now we know we're going, we can get the ball rolling for an exciting 2024," Aldridge told the Mercury.
"The numbers (at pre-season training) have been outstanding, it's creating a good vibe down here in Shoalhaven. The reason why we're doing this is to give the players an extra pathway to play at a (higher) level.
"Going into something new, you want to give yourself every chance to do the best that you can. That's my attitude and I'd like to think the players think the same.
"It's a big step obviously, but I have no doubt that we've got the talent and the people around to move in the right direction."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.