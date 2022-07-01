The creators behind ABC's hit show Love on the Spectrum are on the lookout for Wollongong women for a new documentary series.
Northern Pictures are casting for a documentary series on dating, featuring a diverse range of people from all walks of life, a company spokesperson said in a call-out.
The group are aiming to tell the stories of people who aren't represented enough on Australian screens.
"We have a young man we will be following who lives in the Wollongong area," the spokesperson said.
"He is someone who loves anime and anime culture, gaming, role-play games like D&D [Dungeons and Dragons]," they said.
Wollongong women aged 18-28 interested in going on a relaxed date with the local "twenty-something" can contact Northern Pictures.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
