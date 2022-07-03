Footy from the hill: 40 years of the NRL in Wollongong

The weather hasn't been kind to the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Illawarra Steelers, but does it even matter?
Generations of Steelers fans, now Dragons fans, have stood on the often exposed, windswept hill for decades. It's in their DNA.
Today's celebrations at WIN Stadium will continue the very same tradition.
The guests will be the Canberra Raiders and, as usual, the supporters will be a lynchpin in the Dragons' armoury.
The Dragons are coming off their best win of the season against Souths last-start, but will be wary of a let-down coming off a spell like the one they suffered against the Cowboys post-bye in round 14.
In celebration of the fans, we've looked back - way back.
Spot anyone you recognise from the archives?
