Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Wollongong abortion rights rally: 'What's happening in America could happen here'

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 2 2022 - 5:11am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braving the rain: Wollongong abortion rights supporters joined protesters around the country in solidarity with America. Pictures: Sylvia Liber.

About 150 protesters joined Wollongong's abortion rights rally on Saturday, in solidarity with American people affected by the US Supreme Court's decision to limit access to abortion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.