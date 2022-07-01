Southern parts of Illawarra record 150mm as heavy rain lashes region

The southern Illawarra copped the brunt of the rain overnight, with Warilla, Albion Park and Kiama recording more than 150mm in the hours since 9am.
According to rainfall totals on the Bureau of Meteorology, the Wollongong Airport weather station got 164mm, Warrila got 161mm and Kiama got 158mm.
Further south, there was even more rain, with stations at Broughton Creek and Brogers Creek (south of Jamberoo) recording more than 200mm.
Albion Park Post Office got 144mm, Yellow Rock got 132mm and Domarton got 125mm.
In the northern Illawarra, Mount Pleasant got 120mm, but Bellambi (where the main weather station is located) only got 88mm and Rixons Pass at Bulli got 54mm.
Across the weekend, residents across the region are again warned to brace for flash flooding, with an emerging coastal trough expected to dump months' worth of rain on the region.
SES Commissioner Carlene York has urged people to carefully consider any travel plans.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast a weekend of dangerous wind and surf.
"The rain really starts to build [on Saturday] over Sydney and the Illawarra, and then it continues in those areas for a few days," meteorologist Jane Golding said.
