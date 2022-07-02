Federal help needed to fix region's hospital system: Illawarra health chief

The boss of the state-run Illawarra Shoalhaven health system has identified two federal issues as the main reasons the region is facing constant pressure inside emergency departments.
In a letter published by the Mercury on Saturday, Local Health District chief executive Margot Mains said a lack of aged care beds and people's difficulty accessing GP appointments were the major contributing factors to the "challenges" which have plagued the health system in recent months.
"The region has lost more than 200 residential aged care beds in recent years," Ms Mains said.
"Presently, the District has almost 100 of its hospital beds occupied by aged care patients who no longer need hospital treatment, but cannot be discharged because there are no vacant aged care facility beds."
She pointed out that aged care facilities were a federal responsibility and said the district was work closely with the government on solutions.
"Another factor placing pressure on our EDs is the difficulty in accessing GP appointments," Ms Mains wrote. "Our GPs are a very important part of the health system, and while the responsibility for GPs also rests with the Commonwealth, we continue to work closely with the GP network to improve this situation."
New Wollongong federal MP, Cunningham representative Alison Byrnes, said she had been well aware of these issues and that Labor was working to address problems in the health system.
"There's GP shortages, it's hard to get an appointment and there's not a lot of bulk billing going on, and we identified that in the lead up to the election," she said.
"We've got the Medicare urgent care clinic coming, but we have also been talking about GP shortages a lot. Lots of regional areas are struggling and I've spoken to [federal Health Minister] Mark Butler's office and I am certainly going to seek out a meeting to go and chat to him about that."
"A lot of this has come about after a decade of neglect by the successive Liberal governments - but it is certainly something we will have on our agenda going forward."
Ms Byrnes said there were staff shortages in aged care, which was leading to beds being unavailable in Illawarra nursing homes, and that she had already spoken to federal Aged Care Minister Anika Wells' office about addressing these issues.
Meanwhile, on Friday health ministers from around Australia met in Canberra to discuss challenges facing their health systems and the need to urgently relieve pressure on hospitals.
"Health Ministers welcomed the review, acknowledging the importance of reform across portfolios, including aged care and disability, to ensure the sustainability of Australia's health system," a statement from Mr Butler's office said.
"Ministers discussed a number of short and long-term measures to ease pressure on hospitals including critical interfaces with primary care, aged care and disability as well as workforce strategy and planning. Discussion also extended to health system funding and financing arrangements."
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
