Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wollongong Wolves ready for second-division journey to chase A-League dream

By Jordan Warren
Updated July 4 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: The Wolves will be ready to join Football Australia's (FA) proposed national second division in 2023. Picture: Anna Warr

Wollongong Wolves chief executive Strebre Delovski has assured fans the club will be ready to join Football Australia's (FA) proposed national second division in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.