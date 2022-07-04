Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wollongong Roller Hawks keep building momentum in National Wheelchair Basketball League

By Geoff Adams
Updated July 4 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FOCUSED: Shawn Russell prepares to shoot during a game on Friday night. Picture: Geoff Adams

The Roller Hawks found a new gear over the weekend, claiming three wins in the final round of the National Wheelchair Basketball League's regular season. However, the Wollongong side insist they can find another level or two before the finals commence in Darwin in a fortnight's time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.