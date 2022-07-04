It was a wild weekend of weather in the Illawarra, but there was still plenty of sport happening in the region and further abroad. Here are five things we learned.
Travis Smyth picked up another cool A$150,000 over the weekend after finishing equal 29th at the second controversial LIV Golf Series event in Portland.
Advertisement
The Shellharbour golfer, who finished on +2, was part of the Niblicks team which took seventh in the teams event. The result comes after Smyth last month collected his biggest career payday of more than A$700,000, after finishing second with the Crushers at the series opener near London.
"These events are seriously something special," Smyth wrote on social media on Monday morning.
"I'm going to work my tail off to try and cement my position on this tour. I have a little ways to go but I believe I'll get it done."
Despite reportedly breaking his hand, Alex Volkanovski did put his rivalry with Max Holloway to bed with a dominant unanimous decision victory in their trilogy bout on Sunday.
Holloway's face was a bloody swollen mess at the conclusion of five rounds, with the Illawarra fighter declared the winner by 50-45 shut-out on all three judges scorecards.
It was revealed afterwards that Volkanovski badly damaged his left hand during the second round, with his saying post-fight that"I'm pretty sure it's broken". But that wasn't enough to stop the 33-year-old completing a 3-0 record against Holloway to grab featherweight GOAT status.
Back in Wollongong, just hours after Volkanovski claimed his victory, the Dragons also prevailed in a 12-10 thriller against the Raiders.
The game also came with plenty of controversy, with Ben Hunt arguably fortunate not to be pinged for being offside at the final play-the-ball at WIN Stadium.
However, the win is a win, and it came on the same weekend that the Illawarra Steelers celebrated its 40th anniversary.
The result also means St George Illawarra have now won two on the trot to hold onto eighth spot on the ladder. A tough trip to Brisbane follows next for Anthony Griffin's men, but the Broncos will be without several stars due to Origin commitments, while the red v will only be missing Hunt.
Jack Doohan continues to build his own impressive motorsport legacy after truimphing in the F2 sprint race at Silverstone over the weekend.
The 19-year-old son of motorcycle racing legend Mick Doohan, who represents Virtousi Racing, secured the win in tough conditions at the iconic United Kingdom circuit.
"I just won my first Formula 2 race, so I'm absolutely stoked," Doohan told the FIA Formula 2 website after the race.
"It was a difficult day, but we kept cool and stayed positive. The conditions were tricky, but it was key those first few laps to keep it smooth and calm because we knew the track was going to be drying, there was going to be a lot of track evolution and luckily, we did that. I had a great car underneath me so big thank you to the Virtuosi boys."
Advertisement
Finally, there wasn't a lot of sport that got the green light over the weekend - as the rain continued to tumble - but Tech-Waratahs took the most of their opportunity to play, securing a bonus point in Saturday's 22-7 win over Shamrocks at Saunders Oval.
The crucial result sees Matt Evans' men edge closer to locking in a top-two spot in the Illawarra Rugby competition.
"With the weather we've had we know there's a chance we might not be playing for the next couple of weeks," Evans said.
"So it was important we could play and just keep the momentum going. It could still be like this come finals time and it gave us confidence to win against a well-drilled team like Shamrocks."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.