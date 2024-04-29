Illawarra Mercury
North Gong station not suitable for high density, says council

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
April 29 2024 - 2:46pm
Coniston and Unanderra stations were nominated by Wollongong City Council for higher density after concerns North Wollongong station was not appropriate. Pictures by Anna Warr and Robert Peet
Coniston and Unanderra stations were more suitable sites for greater housing density than North Wollongong, according to Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.

