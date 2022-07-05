A youthful Illawarra Hawks men's team plan to rebound with a home victory over NBL East 1 opponents Bankstown Bruins this Saturday night.
The Hawks side missing major offensive players Kiwi Gardner and Lucas Walker fell last-start to league leaders Newcastle Falcons.
Advertisement
Illawarra coach Nash Al-Saadi was disappointed to lose 78-66 but praised his youthful side for matching Newcastle for most of the match.
In fact the Hawks led 56-55 going into the last quarter only for the home team to bounce back and win the last term 23-11.
Al-Saadi though praised the Hawks all-round performance against the Falcons, who now enjoy a 10-3 win-loss record.
"I'm super proud of the team. At one stage we had three or four youth players aged 20 or younger and just one 24-year-old on the court," he said.
"Without Kiwi [Gardner] we struggled a little offensively but our young guys did their best at both ends of the court.
"We were up against a very good team and gave them a good run for their money."
Phil Dopud top-scored for Illawarra with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists with Harry Morris adding 11 points and six boards, Fletcher MacDonald 10 points and seven rebounds, and Patrick Lancaster nine points and five boards.
"It was pleasing seeing so many young players contribute greatly to the team," Al-Saadi said.
"These young players will become very good players for us on a consistent basis but it will just take time.
"I'm happy to wait and develop this young talent because I believe they will become very good players."
Despite the loss, the Hawks (8-6) remain in third spot heading into the Snakepit clash against the last-placed Bruins (3-11).
Meantime, the Illawarra Hawks women's team have a bye this weekend, allowing the team to lick its wounds after a last-start 101-57 hammering by the Newcastle Falcons.
The Hawks dropped to fourth after the defeat with a 9-4 win-loss record.
Before the match Hawks coach Tom Cranney said his undermanned team would be tested but acquit themselves well.
Advertisement
Unfortunately though Newcastle flexed their muscles early and never let up, leading from start to finish.
The Falcons out rebounded the Hawks 53 boards to 39, shot the ball at 48.2 per cent from the floor and kncked down 16/35 threes.
Georgia Ohrdorf top-scored for Illawarra with 20 points and three rebounds with Rebecca Abel adding 13 points and six boards, and Melainie Kirby 11 points.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.