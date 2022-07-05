With the NBL season just a couple of months away, the Hawks are on the hunt for a new principal partner, after Pepper Money stepped down from the position on Tuesday afternoon.
Pepper Money, whose named was sported on the front of Illawarra's jersey, were the club's major partner for the past two seasons.
Illawarra general manager Mat Campbell thanked Pepper Money for their support, with the club qualifying for successive semi-finals series in that time.
"Pepper Money has played an invaluable role for the club over the past two seasons, helping put us in a position to compete for the title and make a real life difference for the Illawarra community and Hawks fans, and we're forever thankful," he said.
The process of finding a new principal partner is already under way for the Hawks. The next NBL season is set to get under way in September/October, with an official starting date to be announced.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
