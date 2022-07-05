Sullivan to start from preferred gate against Broncos

Dragons fans will get a glimpse of the future on Sunday, with young gun Jayden Sullivan to get his first NRL start in the No. 7 jumper against Brisbane.
Remarkably, it will be the first time he's donned his preferred number in the top grade, with three of his 10 NRL games coming at five-eighth and the rest coming as either a starting or interchange dummy-half.
The clash against a drastically depleted Broncos outfit will also be the Red V faithful's first look at a Sullivan-Talatau Amone halves combination at NRL level.
The pair spearheaded the Steelers run to the 2019 SG Ball premiership and have drawn hopeful comparisons to star Penrith pair Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.
It will come in the absence of skipper Ben Hunt who is on Queensland Origin duty where he's part of a tandem act dummy-half with Harry Grant.
The 20-year-old Sullivan has long been tipped to assume chief play-making duties at the club but has been largely stuck behind Hunt and Amone in first grade.
He's shown his game-breaking qualities in an NRL drip-feed at dummy-half but there's no doubt his future lies at the scrum-base.
That fact hasn't been lost on rival clubs despite the fact the Wests junior is contracted to the Dragons until the end of 2024.
Coach Anthony Griffin has taken a cautious approach to his young crop this season, but resisted the temptation to shift experienced utility Moses Mbye into the halfback role, though he shapes as cover from the bench.
It's a role the 28-year-old is happy to play having surrendered the No. 1 jumper he wore for six straight weeks to another young gun in Cody Ramsey eight weeks ago.
"Personally that's what I'm here for, plugging gaps wherever I need to plug them," Mbye said.
"That's what I did on the back of Sloany's tenure at fullback there and then Cody's come in.
"He had a really good preseason for fullback for us and it's really good to see him get a reward for all the work he's still put in.
"That's pleasing for me to see. Cody's still going to get so much better. He's only scratching the surface, he's given us a really good burst of energy there with his speed and power.
"I'll certainly support him whatever he needs and wherever him or any of the young guys need help, that's what I'm here for."
Health-permitting, Hunt will likely return for the Dragons crunch clash with the Roosters on the Central Coast just three days after Origin III.
It's inevitably an uphill climb for the Dragons whenever their skipper is absent, but they'll come up against a side decimated by Origin commitments and injury.
Pat Carrigan has emerged as a key member of the Maroons engine room, while star prop Payne Haas has been ruled out of Origin and club commitments with AC joint injuries to both shoulders.
Kurt Capewell is also on Queensland duty while bookend Corey Jensen is nursing a calf injury that's stretched the Broncos engine-room stocks.
Selwyn Cobbo is also preparing for game three, while fullback Te Maire Martin has been ruled out with a rib cartilage injury.
With key back-to-back games against the Roosters and Sea Eagles to follow, Sunday's clash against a depleted rival a golden opportunity for the Dragons to grab a valuable two points.
Sullivan's addition is the only change to the Dragons 17 that beat the Raiders last week, with Mat Feagai named on the wing despite picking up a cork in the 12-10 win.
The NRL's oldest debutant Jonathan Reuben has been named in an extended squad as cover.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
