The heavy rainfall that wreaked havoc across the Illawarra this week left Kiama Cemetery inundated by floodwaters, which will delay burials at the site for the foreseeable future.
The historic gravesite, which sits near Bombo Beach between the quarry and the town, separated from the ocean by the main road, was under around one metre of water on Tuesday afternoon.
Kiama Council said the low-lying cemetery had still not recovered from impacts to the soil quality at the site since the last severe weather events across March and April.
The deluge earlier this year caused the delay of several burials at the historic site, which is home to hundreds of tombstones, some dating back to 1855.
"Prior to the latest flooding, the wet weather had already affected the cemetery's soil quality, making it difficult to excavate new plots," a Kiama Council spokesperson said.
"This has meant delaying burials until ground conditions allow our crews to work in safety and to also ensure the integrity of new burial sites."
Kiama copped 392.8 mm of rainfall in five days, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, amid the severe weather that lashed the region. Council confirmed one burial has been delayed this week due to the site's condition.
While the rain held off for the most part on Wednesday, it is expected to pick up again at the weekend.
It is unknown when it will be safe for council staff to clear any debris and test the soil water at the gravesite, as rain is forecast for the next week.
The water had since subsided as at midday on Wednesday, however it may be some time before council crews can assess the damage.
"Council crews are monitoring the flooding at the cemetery, as with all our sports fields, parks and reserves," a spokesperson said.
"The floodwaters will subside into the adjacent Spring Creek wetlands and lagoon. Council crews will then carry out a thorough inspection of the cemetery, along with our other flood-affected parks and reserves.
Kiama council extended its sympathies to families and friends of those buried at the site.
"We thank the families and friends of those due to be buried for their patience and understanding."
The historic cemetery continues to become a final resting place for residents, with a lawn section and two columbariums, which serve as storage facilities for cinerary urns.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
