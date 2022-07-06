Illawarra Mercury
Heavy rain leaves Kiama (Bombo) Cemetery inundated

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 6 2022 - 6:05am, first published 3:00am
Inundated: Kiama Cemetery was flooded on Tuesday afternoon after heavy rainfall lashed the region. Picture: @KiamaDaisyCow.

The heavy rainfall that wreaked havoc across the Illawarra this week left Kiama Cemetery inundated by floodwaters, which will delay burials at the site for the foreseeable future.

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

