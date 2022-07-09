Man shot dead in Nowra by police after two people stabbed

A man has been shot dead by police at the corner of Kinghorn and Albert streets in Nowra after a woman and man were stabbed.
At about 12.20pm on Saturday, police arrived at a unit on Albert Street after a triple zero call reporting a domestic violence-related incident.
At the address, police found a woman had been stabbed in the neck. A man at the scene had also suffered a stab wound.
A man armed with a knife then approached police. When the man threatened the police an officer shot him.
Police conducted CPR on the man until paramedics arrived but the man could not be revived.
The victim was declared deceased at the scene just after 12.30pm.
Police have closed off the intersection of Kinghorn and Albert streets and begun an investigation.
The 27-year-old woman was taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital before being airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Paramedics took the injured man to Shoalhaven Hospital where he is in a stable condition.
The knife will undergo forensic examination and a critical incident team from State Crime Command's homicide squad will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation will also be reviewed independently.
Nowra resident Stacey Long was heading home when she saw the immediate aftermath of the incident.
Driving north on Kinghorne Street, Ms Long said she saw three or four policemen standing around a man who was lying down in the gutter.
"He was unconscious, face down, like he wasn't moving," she said.
Ms Long described the man as fairly young and chubby. He may have been wearing shorts.
One of the police offers standing around the man was holding something that looked like a taser, Ms Long said.
Driving further north, a police car passing Ms Long sped up and put its siren on, but other than that, the scene was relatively calm.
"It was fairly quiet," she said. "It must've just happened because there was no ambulance or panic or anything."
It wasn't until later that Ms Long realised what she had seen.
"It wasn't until I was looking at Facebook and saw that it was a shooting. I realised I had seen something full on."
This is a developing story, more details to come.
