A Woonona man accused of stomping on a woman's broken toe and hurling items across a room at her has fronted Wollongong Local Court.
Kane Ian Broadbent, 26, appeared via video link from Parklea jail on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to two charges related to an alleged incident against a woman known to him.
Documents tendered to the court reveal in May, Broadbent had been served an apprehended domestic violence order that prevented him from assaulting, threatening, harassing, or damaging the property of the woman.
A month later, Broadbent allegedly became agitated with the woman after she asked him where her "vape juice" was.
As the woman entered a bedroom, she noticed a drawer on the floor, instead of in the drawer compartment.
When she put it back, Broadbent allegedly grew more angry and stomped on the woman's broken toe.
He allegedly started to throw items at the woman while she tended to her foot.
The woman called triple-0, while Broadbent allegedly yelled "shut your whinging mouth" at her before he slapped her across the head.
Shortly after, police arrived at the scene and Broadbent was arrested.
In court on Thursday, defence lawyer Elizabeth Logan argued for Broadbent's release from custody and said there was now a residence available for him to stay, which was away from the woman.
Ms Logan also argued Broadbent had spent his time in custody with a broken left hand, and has significant issues with his right arm which is "completely separated from his elbow".
It was argued that with these injuries, Broadbent would not have been able to inflict the alleged violence.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin said injuries to his arms would not have stopped him from stomping on the woman's foot.
Sergeant Pavlin argued that Broadbent, who showed the court his arm to prove it was injured, was able to raise it in a manner that could be consistent with throwing objects.
"He just raised his left arm and shown he can wave it around to the court," Sergeant Pavlin said.
The court also heard Broadbent had a history of drug and property-related offences on his record.
On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to common assault and contravening an apprehended violence order.
"I've pleaded guilty to any charge I've ever done, why would I plead guilty now," Broadbent said.
"I'm a man of honour, that's the way my grandmother raised me.
"I kicked a heater, that's the only thing I've done."
Magistrate Chris McRobert denied Broadbent's bail application. The matter will return to court for hearing on November 25.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
