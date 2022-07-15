Illawarra Mercury
Listen: From the Hill podcast is back

Updated July 15 2022 - 3:34am, first published 3:28am
Piss of la Nina, footy's back. Jenno catches up with Thirroul wrecking ball Steve Marsters to talk Cook Islands Test pride, the return to his junior club and the Butchers chances of claiming the big prize. Plus Johnny and Jenno preview all the round 11 action.

