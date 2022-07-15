Listen: From the Hill podcast is back

Piss of la Nina, footy's back. Jenno catches up with Thirroul wrecking ball Steve Marsters to talk Cook Islands Test pride, the return to his junior club and the Butchers chances of claiming the big prize. Plus Johnny and Jenno preview all the round 11 action.
Advertisement
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.