Boost for Cockatoo Run heritage trains, Bulli Community Centre

The much loved Cockatoo Run heritage rail journeys have received a boost to continue restoring old trains.
The group has received $2000 from the GreaterIllawarra Community Funding Program, which in June also handed cash boosts to Bulli Community Centre and Hospital Art Audtralia.
Advertisement
"Our mission is to restore and preserve historic railway rolling stock and to raise awareness about these incredible machines through day tours like the Cockatoo Run," said East Coast Heritage Rail volunteer, Todd Rowling.
"We work with kindred rail heritage organisations including sharing of heritage rolling stock and joint activities."
The famous rail journeys often run between Wollongong and the Southern Highlands, completely operated by volunteers.
"We run day tours a number of times a year, which helps us to cover the costs associated with keeping the locomotives and carriages in good working order, however COVID [pandemic] has curtailed those activities over the past couple of years," Mr Rowling said.
"This funding from the Greater will go towards our ongoing maintenance projects to ensure our rail heritage is preserved for generations to come."
Greater Bank's Illawarra Regional Sales Manager, Greg Creagan, said rail has long played a vital role in the Illawarra.
"Our coal and steel industries and our port have relied heavily on trains for more than a century, helping make the region what it is today," Greg said.
"It's great to be able to make a contribution to help ensure this important history is not forgotten."
The public can vote for which July nominees should receive funding from the bank: they include Green Connect, Illawarra Cancer Carers and Woonona Community Garden.
Voting closed 5pm, July 27 via: www.greater.com.au/greaterillawarra
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.