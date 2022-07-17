After a mixed run of form in 2022, Cameron Morgan showed glimpses of his best on Sunday to lead the White Eagles to a 3-0 victory over Port Kembla.
The experienced striker, who led the Illawarra Premier League's goal scoring last year, had been restricted to just two penalties so far this season. However, it was vintage Morgan on display at Wetherall Park, finding the back of the net twice in the first 30 minutes.
Brendan Fordham then scored before halftime to extend their lead to 3-0 at the break, which they maintained until the full-time whistle.
"We had good intensity at training during the week, so the boys set it up themselves. We started off well and probably could have had a couple more goals, and it was then dead and buried in the second half. But it was probably our most convincing win in this stop-start season which is really positive," Albion Park coach Alvin Ceccoli said.
"I think Cameron's scored two goals now, two of them have been penalties, so hopefully he's got the monkey off his back. He hasn't been playing well, he got dropped a few weeks ago, but he's knuckled down hard and got a couple of goals. So hopefully he's back on track."
The result sees Park remain well in the hunt for the IPL's top five, with Ceccoli's men now just one point behind the fifth-placed Coniston and Port Kembla.
Park's win also sets up a tantalising mid-week showdown with Coniston, who will meet in a catch-up game on Wednesday night.
"It was a good result because we're mid-table and a couple of games behind, but now that puts us right in the mix," Ceccoli said.
"Coniston are always a tricky team and they always like to play, and we like to play, so it's always close between us and them. And obviously 'Rodger' [coach Rob Jonovski] and myself were together during the Corrimal days, so we have a friendly rivalry there. But it's always good playing them."
On Saturday, the Blueys retained top spot on the IPL table after claiming a 3-1 victory over the Sharks.
Goals inside the opening 20 minutes to Takumi Ofuka, Nicolas Tomasiello and Kyle Kirkland helped the Blueys open up a 3-0 half-time lead at Tarrawanna Oval. Woonona responded through Richard Lee in the 57th minute, but the hosts were able to hold on for a solid win.
It was Tarrawanna's eighth win in 2022 , which is a stark improvement for the Blueys, who notched up just four victories last year before the Premier League season was cut short due to COVID.
While happy to get the win on Saturday, coach Scott Chipperfield said it was far from their best performance.
"We had a good start, but then we sort of fell away a bit after that and allowed Woonona back into the game. When it got back to 3-1, they could have made us a bit nervy, but we were just happy to get the three points," Chipperfield said.
"We've played a couple of games more than the other teams, but we're top of the table and it's good to have the points on the board."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
