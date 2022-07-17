Illawarra Mercury
Cameron Morgan double fires Albion Park to Illawarra Premier League victory over Port Kembla

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 17 2022 - 8:22am, first published 7:56am
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Cameron Morgan scored a brace for the White Eagles against Port Kembla on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Adam McLean

After a mixed run of form in 2022, Cameron Morgan showed glimpses of his best on Sunday to lead the White Eagles to a 3-0 victory over Port Kembla.

