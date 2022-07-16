Tarrawanna have retained top spot on the Illawarra Premier League table after claiming a 3-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday afternoon.
Advertisement
Goals inside the opening 20 minutes to Takumi Ofuka, Nicolas Tomasiello and Kyle Kirkland helped the Blueys open up a 3-0 half-time lead at Tarrawanna Oval. Woonona responded through Richard Lee in the 57th minute, but the hosts were able to hold on for a solid win.
It was Tarrawanna's eighth win in 2022 and sees them stay on top of the ladder from Bulli, who jumped up to second place with an 8-0 dismantling of Bellambi on Saturday, while Wollongong Olympic's clash with Coniston on Friday night was washed out.
It's a stark improvement for the Blueys, who notched up four victories last year before the season was cut short due to COVID.
Read more: Roosters hammer Dragons' finals chances
While happy to get the win on Saturday, coach Scott Chipperfield said it was far from their best performance.
"We had a good start, but then we sort of fell away a bit after that and allowed Woonona back into the game. When it got back to 3-1, they could have made us a bit nervy, but we were just happy to get the three points," he said.
"We've played a couple of games more than the other teams, but we're top of the table and it's good to have the points on the board. The only concern right now is if the rain keeps coming. We're doing well, but we don't want the season canned. And the forecast isn't good for next week."
Read more: Roller Hawks advance to NWBL grand final
Saturday marked the second time that the Blueys have beaten Woonona in 2022, after Tarrawanna recorded a comprehensive 5-0 victory at Ocean Park in April.
"We had a good start in both games. Last time, I think we were up 2-0 after 10 minutes and beat them 5-0, and today we probably should have put a couple more away to make it easier for us," Chipperfield said.
"But we'll just take the three points and move on to next week."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.