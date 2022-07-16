The Roller Hawks have moved within striking distance of defending their National Wheelchair Basketball League title after booking a spot in Sunday's grand final.
Wollongong moved directly to the gold medal match, skipping Saturday's do-or-die second chance clash, with a commanding 80-54 victory over the Perth Wheelcats in Darwin on Friday night.
Tristan Knowles was in sublime touch for the Roller Hawks with 39 points (15/20 from the field) and 10 rebounds, while Nick Taylor chimed in with 14 points and Luke Pople scored 11 points.
The Roller Hawks will now enjoy a day off and wait to see whether they meet Perth or the Darwin Salties in the 2022 grand final. The club will host a finals viewing party at Collegians Auditorium on Sunday from noon.
Wollongong are the reigning NWBL champions, having won the national championship back in 2019. It was their third successive title victory.
The past two seasons have been cancelled due to COVID.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
