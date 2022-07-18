Keen to see a show to keep warm and entertained? Here's what's on around the Illawarra this month.
Wendy Richardson's iconic Wollongong play Windy Gully tells the events surrounding the Mount Kembla Mine disaster of 1902.
This production is performed on the 120th anniversary of the disaster where 96 men and boys lost their lives in the mine. The disaster rewrote mining safety law and is still the worst mine disaster in Australian history.
Performances July 22 - July 30, Wednesday Friday Saturday at 8pm Sunday at 3pm.
ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A local cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make MAMMA MIA!
A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!
Thursday July 28, 7.30pm; Friday July 29, 7.30pm; Saturday July 30, 2pm, 7.30pm; Sunday July 31, 1pm.
Running time, 2 hours 50 mins (including an interval)
Arcadians Theatre Group proudly presents a concert celebrating the silver jubilee of our ownership of the Miner's Lamp Theatre, featuring Arcadians past and present from all aspects of our family.
Friday August 12 8pm; Saturday August 13, 2pm and 8pm; Sunday August 14, 2pm.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
