Kiama Hockey Club are building for the future, according to its president Marc Hawker, as the club celebrates its 75th anniversary.
Hawker said the club has never been stronger following the uncertainty of Covid-19. He said the club are continuing to build their junior base to make sure the only hockey team in Kiama continues to prosper.
"We now have 11 junior teams and we've also picked up a number of new senior players which has given us three men's teams and four women's teams, making 18 teams all together. So there is a real positivity about the club at the moment." As the club looks forward, Hawker said he was incredibly grateful for the history that the club has built and this was represented by a number of life members still involved with KHC today.
"Initially KHC was just a women's club playing on a grass pitch at Bonaira Oval in Kiama but as of 10 years ago, the men's and the women's clubs merged and we are now united as one. We currently have about half a dozen female life members and two male life members who are still playing, including Dean Whipp who has played over 200 games for the club.
"We've had our peaks and troughs but we couldn't be more proud of the club that has been built for us today."
KHC will be holding a special event to commemorate the anniversary today, with all grades right from juniors through to seniors will be playing one after the other all day on the synthetic fields at Croome Rd, Albion Park Rail. A DJ, along with Hockey NSW organised games for the kids will be run on the day.
KHC will also host a more formal event on 8 August where they will have people involved with the club both past and present celebrating 75 years of the club.
