Warilla Lake South Gorillas president Gary Robson couldn't hide his joy that his beloved club was finally getting a new clubhouse.
So much so he jumped the gun and announced the news on social media before getting the go-ahead from Shellharbour City Council.
Regardless, the Group Seven rugby league outfit will have a new clubhouse by the start of the 2024 season.
Shellharbour Council are slated to call for tenders next June, with work to start in October, 2023.
The clubhouse will include a new canteen, toilets and change rooms for men and women, as well as a meeting room and outdoor area.
An "ecstatic" Robson said it was about time Warilla's facilities were improved.
"We have been the joke of the league when it comes to our facilities, they are atrocious," he said.
"Myself and Jason Hughes have been working tirelessly for over 18 months to make this happen. I want to thank Jason and Ben Stewart from council and our new mayor Chris Homer.
"This new facility is going to be for the whole community of Warilla Lake-South. Previously other sports and residents haven't wanted to use them because of how bad our facilities are.
"I can't wait for the day when the clubhouse is open. It will be a great day for our club and our community."
The good news is sure to spur on Warilla (9-2), who travel to Kevin Walsh Oval to play Jamberoo on Saturday. In the other Saturday fixture, Berry Shoalhaven Heads host Albion Park-Oak Flats.
On Sunday the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets will be gunning for their fifth straight win when they play Group Seven leaders Gerringong Lions (10-1) at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
The Stingrays of Shellharbour (7-4) will be without their suspended captain Keiran Rankmore when they travel to take on Kiama.
Rankmore took the early plea and was rubbed out for three weeks for headbutting his Warilla opponent in the Stingrays last-start win.
Elsewhere, Shellharbour Sharks battle Milton Ulladulla at Ron Costello Oval.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
