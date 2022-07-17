Illawarra Mercury
Courageous: 12-man Shellharbour Stingrays down Group Seven powerhouse Warilla

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 17 2022 - 9:47am, first published 9:45am
TRY TIME: Stingrays of Shellharbour second-rower Matthew Delbanco scored one of his team's five four-pointers in their 30-18 win over Warilla. Picture: Adam McLean

A 12-man Stingrays of Shellharbour secured one of the club's "best wins ever" in beating Group Seven powerhouse Warilla Lake South Gorillas 30-18 on Sunday.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

