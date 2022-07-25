Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Health

Illawarra Shoalhaven COVID-19 cases continue to rise as winter peak still expected

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:56am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra's COVID cases hovering at 4000 a week ahead of winter peak

The Illawarra Shoalhaven's COVID-19 tally is hovering above 4000 new cases of the virus per week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.