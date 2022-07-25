Illawarra's COVID cases hovering at 4000 a week ahead of winter peak

The Illawarra Shoalhaven's COVID-19 tally is hovering above 4000 new cases of the virus per week.
In the week ending July 22, there were 4226 new cases of the virus recorded in the region, according to the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
Advertisement
In the previous week ending July 16, there were 4282 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the health district, which is the highest weekly number recorded in the region since early April. During this time period, 12 people with COVID-19 in the region died.
An analysis of data from the NSW Respiratory Surveillance Reports shows that while COVID-19 cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven are rising, influenza cases have dropped significantly since numbers peaked last month.
In the week ending June 18, influenza cases in the region peaked at 1163 cases, compared to the 145 new cases that were recorded in the latest available week ending July 16.
As winter has passed its midpoint, experts have warned that COVID-19 cases will still continue to rise, with the latest Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 wave expected to peak at the end of July or start of August.
NSW Health advises to reduce severe disease from these subvariant infections, adults aged 50 to 64 are recommended to receive a winter booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Adults aged 30 to 49 years are also eligible to receive a winter booster dose.
While a mask mandate has not been implemented in the wake of rising cases, NSW Health has strongly recommended wearing a mask indoors, in crowded places, and where social distancing is not possible.
Meantime on Monday, the federal government announced ADF support for Australia's aged care sector has been boosted and extended until at least the end of September.
It comes as COVID-19 outbreaks sweep through aged care facilities across the country.
Aged Care Minister Anika Wells said there are 983 outbreaks in residential facilities nationwide, with 24 defence personnel currently assisting a "surge workforce" formulated to cope with the winter infection wave.
The sector had been having problems with finding enough staff, she added.
"We simply cannot find the staff," Ms Wells said. "People are doing double shifts, people are working every single day without breaks. It's an incredibly stressful environment."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.