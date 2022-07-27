Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Inquiry to probe ambulance ramping, bed block at hospitals

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:08am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ramping outside Wollongong Hospital in May. Picture: Supplied

A parliamentary committee has launched an inquiry into ramping and access block at NSW hospitals, an issue that has plagued Wollongong and Shoalhaven hospitals and one paramedics say is only getting worse.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.