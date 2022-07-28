Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kaine Hodgkins' search for housemates in Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:51am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After some five years away from Wollongong, Kaine Hodgkins wants to return home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.