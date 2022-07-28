After some five years away from Wollongong, Kaine Hodgkins wants to return home.
The 30-year-old, who has Down syndrome, is looking for two housemates to join him in a supported independent living home in the city.
"I want to make new friends down here and I want to be closer to my family, as well," Mr Hodgkins said.
He grew up in Kanahooka but several years ago moved to Temora, a small town in the Riverina, north of Wagga Wagga.
Mr Hodgkins lives there with his mum and her partner, but his sister, two stepsisters and other extended family are still in Wollongong.
Meeting people and accessing some services can also be hard in a regional area.
Mr Hodgkins loves movies (action and drama are his favourite genres) and music - he plays guitar and even writes his own songs.
He hopes his future housemates will be around his age, friendly, and share similar interests.
Mr Hodgkins is getting help from disability support service Ello Care, which will set up the home he eventually lives in.
Managing director Milos Bolic said they hoped to find housemates for Mr Hodgkins that would be a good fit - people who would also be interested in going out and enjoying different activities.
"We're hearing a lot at the moment in the market that you're getting individuals getting placed with different age groups, different interests, and for us at Ello Care, we're trying to create a home for not just Kaine but participants that have a commonality, that have similar interests... so they can build a community amongst themselves and friendships, and really support each other," Mr Bolic said.
Ello Care plans to establish the home in the northern half of the city.
It will be fully furnished, wheelchair accessible, close to public transport and shops, and have dedicated staff on hand to help out Mr Hodgkins and his housemates.
Mr Bolic said it would also offer activities and ensure residents were involved with each other.
"Also delivering a space that is homely, that feels like a home they're proud of, and you can see each individual's personality come through the home," he said.
For more information, call Ello Care on 1300 758 922 or email info@ellocare.com.au.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
