Peter Wright will miss the World Series of Darts' August treble-header in Australia and New Zealand for medical reasons, and will be replaced by Dimitri Van den Bergh.
World Champion Wright had been set to star in the Queensland Masters, New South Wales Masters in Wollongong and NZ Masters next month.
However, the world No.2 has withdrawn from the World Series tournaments to undergo further medical treatment for an ongoing gallstones problem.
"I'm devastated to have to miss the visits to Australia and New Zealand but after further medical checks I have to put my health first," Wright said.
"I was really looking forward to finally getting to Australia and New Zealand and being introduced Down Under as the reigning World Champion in front of all the great fans there.
"I'll be doing everything I can to retain the World Championship and be back there next year instead."
Wright will be replaced amongst the eight PDC representatives in the 16-player events by Belgian star Van den Bergh.
The 28-year-old won the Nordic Darts Masters and Dutch Darts Masters events in June and was a semi-finalist in the World Matchplay in Blackpool last week, having won that title two years ago.
Wollongong Entertainment Centre, August 19-20
Lineup: Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, James Wade, Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Fallon Sherrock, Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock, Gordon Mathers, Dave Marland, Koha Kokiri, Raymond O'Donnell, Mal Cuming, Haupai Puha
Tickets: ticketmaster.com.au
