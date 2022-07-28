A-League game to be played in Wollongong

Top league football will again be played in Wollongong.
Wellington Phoenix will play their round seven A-League fixture against Western Sydney Wanderers at WIN Stadium on Saturday, December 10.
The match is slated to start at 5pm.
The Phoenix are no strangers to WIN Stadium, playing most of their A-League home games in Wollongong during the 2020-21 season.
The A-League draw released on Thursday shows the 26 -round competition will start on Friday, October 7.
Round one highlights include reigning champions Western United playing Victorian counterparts Melbourne City and a 'Big Blue' derby between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory at the newly-built Alliance Stadium.
Also new Macarthur FC coach Dwight Yorke's first game in charge will be away to Brisbane Roar.
There will also be plenty of hype surrounding the first derby between Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers on November 12 at Alliance Stadium.
Sydney weren't happy when highly decorated Johnny Warren-medal winner Milos Ninkovic left the club to link up with rivals Wanderers.
Sydney supporters are sure to let Ninkovic know how they feel on the night.
The finals are slated to start on May 5, with the grand final pencilled in for May 27.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
