Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

'Extremely proud': Wollongong United coach reacts to Australia Cup heartbreak

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 28 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIGHT AFFAIR: Green Gully beat Wollongong United in the physical and entertaining Australia Cup fixture at Ian McLennan Park on Wednesday night. Picture: Adam McLean

The day after Wollongong United's fairytale Australia Cup campaign ended Billy Tsovolos couldn't help but feel a "little disappointed".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.