'Extremely proud': Wollongong United coach reacts to Australia Cup heartbreak

The day after Wollongong United's fairytale Australia Cup campaign ended Billy Tsovolos couldn't help but feel a "little disappointed".
But the United coach was still "extremely proud" of his team's remarkable run in the competition which ended on Wednesday night at the hands of Green Gully.
Advertisement
The Victorian NPL powerhouse twice fought back from a goal down to prevail 3-2 in front of more than 1300 fans at a chilly Ian McLennan Park.
"The boys worked really really hard. They put an excellent effort in," Tsovolos said"
"I'm sure there is a little bit of disappointment floating around but over time people will realise how well we have done.
"I think we weren't far off getting something from that game.
"The main feeling we should be feeling is pride. We have done really well in this Cup.
The main feeling we should be feeling is pride. We have done really well in this Cup.- Wollongong United coach Billy Tsovolos
"We pushed a good team pretty hard yesterday. We weren't far off coming away with something from that game.
"We can be really proud of what we have done."
In a see-sawing contest, Joshua Hope's goal midway through the second half proved the difference.
Green Gully's earlier goals were scored by Alex Salmon and Gianluca Iannucci, while Mitsuo Yamada and Bailey Babarovski found the back of the net for the hosts.
The result means that United's dream Cup run ends in the national round of 32.
The Football South Coast club had already created history when they become the first grassroots association team to reach this stage of the competition.
Tsovolos said the players had already discussed how to move on from the disappointment.
"We already started moving on from it last night. The boys will be right," he said.
Advertisement
"We are in a really good position in the league and need to start focusing on that a little bit more, which we're excited to do."
Wollongong United are slated to play Corrimal Rangers in the league on Saturday at Macedonia Park.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.