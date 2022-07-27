Wollongong United left it all on the pitch in round 32 of the 2022 Australia Cup on Wednesday night.
No grassroots club has gone further in the national knockout than the Football South Coast club.
But the dream ended at Ian McLennan Park on Wednesday night when Victorian NPL powerhouse Green Gully came calling.
Twice the visitors had to fight back from a goal down to claim victory in front of more than 1300 fans.
United captain Danny Lazarevski was disappointed with the result but proud of the club's effort.
"I thought we matched them for the whole 90 minutes but in the end, they showed a bit of class to get two quality goals and the third one," Lazarevski said.
To get up twice in a game is why it's so disappointing because we've got to close out those moments, but in the end, we couldn't."
