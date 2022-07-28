Cassie Staples hopes to follow in the footsteps of former Australian Rugby 7s teammate Emma Tonegato after joining St George Illawarra's NRLW squad for the 2022 season.
Advertisement
Staples, who was part of the Aussie side that claimed silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, becomes the third Dragons women's player to make the transition from Rugby Sevens to rugby league, alongside Tonegato and Paige McGregor.
Outside back Staples hopes to make a similar immediate impact to Tonegato, who jointly claimed the NRLW Dally M Medal in her inaugural campaign earlier this year.
Staples' signing was announced on Friday morning alongside forward Tara McGrath-West, who was called up by the Dragons an injury replacement for Fatafehi Henisi. The club will continue to help rehabilitate Henisi from a season-ending leg injury.
The additions of Staples and McGrath-West means the red v have finalised their 2022 squad, with 18 players re-committing and six newcomers heading to Wollongong.
Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward said they had "worked diligently" to form their roster for the upcoming competition.
"We have a lot of girls returning which is a huge advantage and the new girls that joined have been fantastic early on," he said.
"The fact we can get Cassie who's another professional athlete keen to dedicate herself to our club is definitely exciting. And Tara's going to be on everyone's radar come round one. She's still raw but with a lot of talent and a big engine."
Read more: Dragons young gun primed for NRL recall
St George Illawarra have also invited 12 academy players to train with their squad during pre-season, in a bid to secure an NRLW development contract.
"It was something that we wanted to do and develop that next generation," Soward said.
"We've got some really good young talent ranging from 16 to 20 years old, and it shows that the pathway is there to be a Dragons NRLW player."
2022 Dragons NRLW squad:
Elsie Albert, Kezie Apps, Shaylee Bent, Teagan Berry, Keele Browne, Keeley Davis, Quincy Dodd, Tegan Dymock, Taliah Fuimaono, Talei Holmes, Zali Hopkins, Tara McGrath-West, Page McGregor, Aliti Namoce-Sagano, Salma Nour, Rachael Pearson, Andie Robinson, Monalisa Soliola, Cassie Staples, Shontelle Stowers, Renee Targett, Emma Tonegato, Chantel Tugaga and Holli Wheeler.
Dragons NRLW academy players:
Abby Aros, Haylee Hifo, Tina Kore, Ella Koster, Mackenzie Lear, Brielle Luccitti, Madison Mulhall, Jordyn Preston, Lily Rogan, Latisha Smythe, Ula-Mari Time-Cribb and Nanise Vakacavu.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.