The 11 koalas and four joeys at Symbio Wildlife Park will have more leaves to munch on after 10,000 new trees are set to be planted for their benefit.
It's been the parks most successful breeding season yet, according to Symbio's marketing manager Kevin Fallon, and it takes around 1000 trees to sustainably feed each sleepy koala.
The park has struggled to secure land holdings to plant more trees for the koala's feed, but has recently partnered with BlueScope, which will provide a 1200 square metre lot of unoccupied land at its Port Kembla Innovation Labs site.
"We have partnered with quite a lot of industry around the Illawarra, such as Illawarra Coal, South 32 ... so we do have pockets of plantations around, but we need large land holdings to be able to create more viable plantations," Mr Fallon said.
"That's where BlueScope comes in. They have a lot of land that currently isn't being utilised.
"Not only will this help them reduce their carbon footprint, but it's allowing us to create a brighter future for our koalas."
BlueScope and Symbio staff are scheduled to plant 320 new trees on this land as a pilot project, and plan to plant a total of 10,000 trees at another lot of land at the steelworks over the next three years.
"We became aware earlier this year of Symbio's search for land to plant eucalyptus trees as feedstock for the koalas," Andrew Collins, the site manager at Bluescope's Innovation Labs said.
"We searched the steelworks and found land we could use ... we're targeting 10,000 trees by the year 2025. We're proud to support the communities which we operate, and it's our opportunity to give back."
Leaves will be ready for harvest in 18-24 months, which will then be fed to Symbio's koalas.
"We've got a team at parks and gardens, who go around to each of the sites and sustainably harvest the trees to ensure maximum growth," Mr Fallon said.
"The freshest leaves are cut, and our koalas are literally receiving the freshest leaves every day of the week."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
