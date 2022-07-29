Emma McKeon will do the heavy lifting but if the Illawarra was a country, the region is aiming for a top-10 finish at the Commonwealth Games.
McKeon is chasing as many as nine gold medals in the pool in Birmingham, starting on Sunday morning Australian time in the women's 100m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle relay finals.
Advertisement
As Olympics queen from Tokyo last year, the jewels in her crown were the breakthrough 50 and 100m freestyle wins and she looks near-unstoppable next week after being allowed to rest through the Australian trial season, given she'd been granted automatic qualification.
McKeon was third in Tokyo in the 100m butterfly in 55.72 seconds, 13 hundredths slower than Canadian gold medallist Maggie MacNeil, while Aussie Brianna Throssel's fastest time this year is 56.96s.
In the 50m butterfly, Australian Holly Barratt has the 14th fastest time in the world in the past 12 months and leading Commonwealth Games mark in 25.87, but only narrowly ahead of McKeon's career-best of 25.96, set at the Australian Olympic trials last year.
Australia is fastest in the world in the 4x100m mixed and women's freestyle relays, as well as third internationally in the 4x200m womens, behind China and the United States, nations which quite obviously will not be competing here.
Great Britain took out the 4x100m mixed medley relay in Tokyo, but Scotland's Kathleen Dawson will now be competing against Olympics teammates Adam Peaty, James and Freya Anderson for England, potentially allowing bronze medallists Australia to close the gap.
And Australia are hot favourite to win the women's 4x100m medley relay.
Which means McKeon could personally finish with at least five gold medals, or closer to a clean sweep.
Elsewhere, Gerringong's Grace Stewart can make the most of her late call-up to the Hockeyroos squad, starting against Kenya on Saturday night.
The Hockeyroos lost the gold medal game to New Zealand 4-1 four years ago, but recently claimed bronze at the World Cup and moved to No. 3 in the international rankings, while the Kiwis were knocked out in the quarter-finals and sit No. 8 overall.
Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilvie are top of the charts with the Kookaburras, who are reigning Commonwealth Games champions.
Their stiffest competition will be India and England.
Scottish-born Charlotte McShane made a long-time base in Wollongong and took out the Australia Day aquathon this year after fighting back from career-threatening injury problems.
She will be part of the Australian mixed triathlon relay team which is hot favourite for gold.
As the No. 4 ranked 1500m runner in the Commowealth, Jessica Hull believes she can break through into the medals, provided she bounces back quickly from COVID, after finishing seventh at the World Championships in the US last month.
Finally, Warilla's Corey Wedlock is among the top chances for gold in the men's Pairs and Fours lawn bowls competition which starts on Saturday night (AEST).
Advertisement
Sarah Carli will be eyeing a spot in the women's 400m hurdles final and judo talent Abigail Paduch (78kg) and Tinka Easton (52kg) will test themselves in the opening rounds starting on Monday.
It all adds up to a conservative target of at least eight Illawarra golds, nine if you count Govers and Ogilvie individually and the prospect of perhaps a dozen or more, which is quite the return for a region of less than 400,000 people.
At the 2018 Games, Scotland finished eighth on the Gold Coast medal table with nine gold, while Wales were seventh with 10 and South Africa sixth on 13.
When to watch Illawarra athletes in Birmingham
Friday, July 29
Advertisement
Saturday, July 30
Sunday, July 31
Monday, August 1
Advertisement
Tuesday, August 2
Wednesday, August 3
Thursday, August 4
Advertisement
Sunday, July 31
Tuesday, August 2
Thursday, August 4
Advertisement
Friday, August 5
Sunday, August 7
Monday, August 8
Advertisement
Tuesday, August 9
Saturday, July 30
Monday, August 1
Advertisement
Tuesday, August 2
Wednesday, August 3
Saturday, August 6
Advertisement
Sunday, August 7
Monday, August 8
Friday, August 5
Advertisement
Monday, August 8
Friday, August 5
Sunday, August 7
Advertisement
Saturday, July 30
Sunday, July 31
Monday, August 1
Advertisement
Tuesday, August 2
Wednesday, August 3
Thursday, August 4
Advertisement
Friday, August 5
Saturday, August 6
Friday, July 29
Advertisement
Sunday, July 31
Monday, August 1
Tuesday, August 2
Advertisement
Wednesday, August 3
Thursday, August 4
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Advertisement
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.