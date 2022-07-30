Emma McKeon has a chance to etch her name into Australia's Commonwealth Games history as she gears up for two finals in Birmingham early Sunday morning (AEDT).
McKeon - who won four gold medals apiece in 2014 and 2018 - took her gold tally to nine on day of the 2022 Games, playing her role in Australia's mixed 4x100m freestyle relay. McKeon teamed up with William Yang, Kyle Chalmers and Mollie O'Callaghan to secure victory from England and Canada.
The achievement sees McKeon move within one of Australia's Comm Games gold medal record, which is shared by Ian Thorpe, Leisel Jones and Susie O'Neill.
On Sunday morning, she will have two chances to go ahead of the legendary swimming trio. The Wollongong talent will headline a big day two for Aussies in the pool, with McKeon starting as favourite for the 100m butterfly final.
McKeon will then contest the women's 4x100m freestyle relay, which could see her become Australia's outright leader for gold medals at Commonwealth Games.
McKeon is set to have nine opportunities to claim gold at the 2022 Games, competing in four individual and five relay events. All eyes have been on the 28-year-old after she created history with her seven-medal haul at last year's Olympics in Tokyo.
McKeon, who took the unusual path of enjoying a three-month break from swimming ahead of the Commonwealth Games, told Channel 7 that it was great to be back in the pool.
"I don't think I've ever gone that long without racing, so I wasn't sure how I'd feel. But once you're in it, it all comes back naturally. But I was pretty nervous in the lead-up," McKeon said.
"I really need it [a break] after the big lead-up to Tokyo, and then obviously Tokyo itself, and I needed it to keep my career going for longer."
McKeon is one of three Illawarra athletes who will be in action on day two of the Games.
Grace Stewart's Hockeyroos will open their campaign against Kenya on Saturday night (AEDT), while Warilla bowler Corey Wedlock will team up with Aaron Wilson to contest Men's Sectional Pairs Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
