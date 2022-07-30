Wollongong Bulldogs have overturned a five-goal deficit in the first quarter to come away with the points against the Northern District Tigers 11.18 (84) to 7.3 (45).
A player of the match performance from Ryan Allen was the difference for the side, kicking three goals in a dominant display in the middle of the park. Jack Woeckel-Hynes also had a pleasing display, kicking four goals up-front for the side.
Bulldogs assistant coach, Cameron Bailey said he could not be more proud of his young side, but knows they will need to improve on this performance come the last two games of the season.
"It was a cracking contest, it always is when you come up against the Tigers, especially at Hollymount Park. We started pretty sluggish and we were up against it from the off. Once we adjusted our midfield a little bit we were able to creep our way back into it and by the end I think our overall fitness just took over," Bailey said.
Tigers coach Leigh Forsyth said a number of player outs due to illness, along with a number of injuries sustained in the game came back to bite them late on in the contest.
"We got out of the blocks really well and applied a lot of pressure all over the ground which was terrific, especially after a couple of weeks off. The Bulldogs got a lot of momentum however after that first quarter they got a lot of the run and just ended up dominating the game which was frustrating."
In other SCAFL results Kiama Power 9.3 (57) beat Shellharbour City Suns 6.8 (44) to cement a finals position and leader-leaders Figtree Kangaroos beat winless Wollongong Lions 17.15 (117) to 5.6 (36). The Bulldogs and Kangaroos remain equal first on the ladder.
