Second Shellharbour council vote could bring same result

After more than six months of waiting and an occasionally tense election campaign, Shellharbour's Ward A looks likely to end up with the same two councillors as last time.
Advertisement
In December, independent Kellie Marsh and Labor's Maree Edwards won but a Supreme Court ruled the election invalid due to the crashing of the iVote system, which saw 45 people in Ward A unable to vote.
That sent Ward A residents back to the polls last week for the culmination of an at times rough election campaign.
Ms Marsh is far enough ahead to be certain of one of the two councillor positions.
The contenders for the other position are Ms Edwards and Ms Marsh's running mate Shane Bitschkat, who missed out by just four votes in December.
On Monday the counting of postal votes began.
There were more than 1000 postal votes requested for this election with 815 returned so far - the cut-off date for valid postals to be received is 6pm on August 12.
On current figures, combined with the likelihood that former mayor Marianne Saliba's preferences will flow to Labor rather than Ms Marsh's independent ticket, Ms Edwards is shaping up to retain her councillor seat.
However, it's a case of once bitten twice shy for Ms Edwards.
"Given what happened last time I think I remain gun-shy until the results are much firmer," she said.
On the likelihood that Ward A could end up with the same two councillors as in December, Ms Edwards spoke of an "unnecessary" process.
"No-one ever been held accountable, in my opinion, for the failure of the iVote and the millions spent on that technology and it's failed every time," she said.
"I'm disappointed no-one has ever been held to account for that failure and for this unnecessary by-election and the impact it's had on the residents."
The NSW Electoral Commission will distribute preferences on August 15 and announce a final result the following day.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.