Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Second Shellharbour council vote could bring same result

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
August 1 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's looking likely that incumbents Kellie Marsh and Labor's Maree Edwards will retain their positions on Shellharbour City Council. Picture: Adam McLean

After more than six months of waiting and an occasionally tense election campaign, Shellharbour's Ward A looks likely to end up with the same two councillors as last time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.