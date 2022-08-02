Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

RSPCA ending pound service for Wollongong, Shellharbour councils to focus on preventing cruelty

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 2 2022 - 1:37am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RSPCA's shelter at Unanderra will remain open after the organisation ceases pound services for local councils. File photo. Picture: Adam McLean

The RSPCA will stop acting as a pound for Wollongong and Shellharbour councils in 18 months but its Unanderra shelter will continue looking after animals in need.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.