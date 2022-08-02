Illawarra Blue Stars to wrap up winter athletics campaign

The winter season is slowly drawing to a close but Illawarra Blue Stars have a few rounds to go before the cross country and winter track and field season will be completed.
The club has been lucky this winter with only two rounds being washed out for cross country but one round of the track season has been only track due to closure of the infield of the Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre.
The final round of the winter track and field will be held on Sunday, August 28, an ideal preparation for those aiming at the NSW All Schools in September.
The King and Queen of the Mountain at Mt Kembla was postponed, with a new date to be confirmed.
Blue Stars will then move into the summer program, starting on October 9.
Registrations will also take place on this day, and athletes are reminded that they have two weeks trial to see if they like the sport and then will be asked to register.
Online registrations through athletics NSW will be open in a few weeks time and people interested are encouraged to watch Athletics NSW web site for registration and fees etc.
The four-week competition format caters for everyone and the club also encourages family participation with mums and dads encouraged to take part along with their children.
The club caters for all ages from under 8 right through to Masters men and women and each round will have at least one sprint, one middle distance track events, plus walk, and one jump and one throw for each age division.
The Loomes Family Foundation will also be introduced to new and old members, with 10 scholarships opened to athletes to assist them with registration fees, entry fees and or uniform purchase.
Application forms can be obtained from the secretary by calling 0409307325 or downloading off the club web site.
A closing date will be given and selection process will take place for this coming seasons successful athletes. No athlete will be selected if form has not been submitted. All scholarship holders will be notified. Additional scholarships will be offered to officials and coaches helping with rego fees etc. Same conditions apply.
The athletes scholarships will be open to athletes from 12 years of age upwards to masters men and women.
Scholarship forms will also be handed out on first day of summer season.
A panel of 4 will be responsible for granting all scholarships, including long term members of the club, Sue Sundstrom, Valmai loomes, Ian Smith and Gianna Mogentale.
If a family member or the person themselves are submitting, they will stand down for the process on the decision of the scholarships.
We hope that this Scholarship Fund will assist as many athletes as possible and if successful for the season 2022/2023, that athlete will have to wait one season before applying again.
A full criteria is contained in the form, and we hope that athletes, coaches and officials take advantage of this fund.
