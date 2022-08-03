Illawarra Mercury
Crucial NBL1 East double-header for finals chasing Illawarra Hawks women

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
August 3 2022
Big time: Tyler Scaife again dominated for Illawarra, top-scoring with 21 pointsin the thrilling win over Manly.

Illawarra Hawks women face a crucial double-header this weekend after keeping their NBL1 East finals' hopes alive with a 'gutsy' last-start win away to Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

