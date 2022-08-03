Illawarra Mercury
McKeon completes Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign with 20th career medal

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated August 3 2022 - 9:04pm, first published 8:03pm
All smiles: Emma McKeon in Birmingham. Picture: Elsa/Getty Images

Wollongong's Emma McKeon won her sixth gold medal on Thursday, finishing the Birmingham campaign as the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete in history.

Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

