Wollongong's Emma McKeon won her sixth gold medal on Thursday, finishing the Birmingham campaign as the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete in history.
McKeon now has 20 career Commonwealth medals, eclipsing the previous record of 18, shared by South African swimmer Chad le Clos and two shooters, Australia's Phillip Adams and England's Mick Gault.
Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges and Mollie O'Callaghan joined McKeon to complete the extraordinary haul in the 4x100m medley relay.
The 28-year-old now joins Ian Thorpe and Susie O'Neill for the most golds at one Commonwealth Games event with six.
It takes her to 14 career golds - three more than any other Commonwealth athlete.
"I am going on holiday, I'm going off to Italy for six days tomorrow, which I can't wait for," McKeon told Seven.
Meanwhile, a year after India broke Australia's hearts at the Tokyo Olympics, the Hockeyroos will attempt to turn the tables on the road to Commonwealth Games gold.
India pulled off one of women's hockey's all-time great boilovers to beat the Hockeyroos 1-0 in the Tokyo quarter-finals last August.
In Friday's semi-final, it will again stand in Australia's way.
Australia is top of group B after beating Scotland 2-0 on Wednesday to seal a perfect group stage, while India progressed as group A runners-up after defeating Canada 3-2. with AAP
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
