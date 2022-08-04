Blake Govers scored as Australia surged into a semi-final showdown against England after thrashing Pakistan on Friday morning (AEST).
The Kookaburras dominated their last Commonwealth Games group match, producing five second-half goals to win 7-nil.
Govers opened the scoring in the 12th minute, in open play at the back post.
India will play South Africa in the other playoff, after edging out England on goal difference in Group B.
The semi-finals will now be played on Saturday morning between 3am and 7am Australian time, with the times of each game still to be determined.
In the women's competition, Grace Stewart and the Hockeyroos take on India in their semi-final at 8.15 tonight, after also moving through their group unbeaten.
England play New Zealand at 6pm.
Meanwhile, 400m hurdler Sarah Carli booked a spot in the final in Birmingham, but only as fastest of the non-automatic qualifiers.
Carli finished fourth in her heat in 56.10, behind Jamaica's Rushell Clayton in 54.93.
Shiann Salmon, also from Jamaica won the other heat in 55.30.
The final will be held at 4.30am Sunday.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
