Gerringong's Grace Stewart has a chance to claim her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal after the Hockeyroos advanced to Monday's final (AEDT) in Birmingham.
The semi-final certainly wasn't pretty, with Australia surviving a 3-0 shootout against India, after the score was locked at 1-1 at fulltime on Saturday morning (AEDT).
The Hockeyroos had grabbed a 1-0 halftime lead courtesy of Bec Greiner, before India found an equaliser in the second stanza. Jocelyn Bartram then proved the hero in goals during the penalty shootout, with Rosie Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs and Amy Lawton finding the back of the net for Australia.
The victory didn't come without its controversy.
Malone was first up for the Hockeyroos in the shootout and missed her shot. However in a surprising decision, she was gifted because eight-second countdown clock on the scoreboard hadn't started, and Malone didn't miss on the re-take which set Australia on the path to the win.
But the result means that, four years after Stewart and her Hockeyroos claimed silver on the Gold Coast, they will now look to go one better against host nation England in Tuesday's gold medal match.
It would cap an incredible comeback story for Stewart, who only gained a late call-up into Australia's squad for Birmingham in mid-July after Brooke Peris and Courtney Schonell were ruled out with injury.
Meanwhile, the Kookaburras - which include Illawarra pair Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilvie - will also look to advance to the gold medal match when they meet England in the semi-finals on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Albion Park's Jessica Hull overcame a tricky preparation to book her spot in the women's 1500m final.
Afterwards, Hull admitted she wasn't sure how her fitness levels would be after being in isolation with COVID, but finished fourth in her heat in 4:16.13 in Birmingham.
She will be one of three Australians in the final after Linden Hall and Abbey Caldwell also qualified in the other heat.
"My lungs are getting there with every lap that I get on the track," Hull told Channel Seven.
"So (my) legs feel magic, because they're so rested, but the lungs and heart are catching up.
"I was able to go back to (her US residence in) Portland and just be in my room and then go ourside for a walk, Portland was dead quiet, because everyone was down in Eugene (at the world titles) training.
"I was able to keep outside and it helped me recover."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
