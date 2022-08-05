Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Grace Stewart's Hockeyroos book spot in gold medal match at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 5 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 11:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Hockeyroos players celebrate with goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram (right) after they beat India in their semi-final on Saturday morning (AEDT). Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Gerringong's Grace Stewart has a chance to claim her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal after the Hockeyroos advanced to Monday's final (AEDT) in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.