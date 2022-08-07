With finals just around the corner, AFL South Coast leaders Figtree and the Bulldogs have sent another ominous warning to their rivals.
The Kangaroos stamped their authority on the 2022 season and retained first place with a thumping 21.24 (117) to 4.2 (26) victory over the Power on Saturday.
Sporting their indigenous jersey, Figtree started well at Boinara Oval to establish a five-goal lead at halftime. The game then completely opened up after the main break, with the Kangaroos booting 14 goals to one, to run out winners.
Meanwhile at Myimbarr Oval, the Bulldogs also showed why they hold second spot on the ladder, thrashing the Suns by 14.14 (98) to 1.5 (11). Jack Woeckel Hynes was the star, booting six goals, while Jye Doyle and William Neate were among the standouts for the victors.
In the other Men's Premier Division match, the Lions pipped the Tigers by five points at Hollymount Park.
One round remains in the regular season before this year's finals get underway.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
