As they push to secure another AFL South Coast minor premiership, Figtree will host its indigenous round and ceremony before Saturday's crucial clash against Kiama.
Designed by indigenous members of the club Darcy Hennessy and Nykia Butler, with creative input from Nicholas Hay, the final concept was digitised by Josh Tumbridge, their guernsey reflects Dharawal Country with the escarpment, lyrebird and a snake all prominent local totems.
The jumper includes a centre symbol of a meeting place, representing the unity of players, fans and families.
"It's an awesome feeling being able to represent the Dharwal people through a guernsey that reflects and respects the first custodians of the land," proud Wiradjuri man Hay said.
"It's important to have rounds like this to highlight that the land we play on today has been walking grounds for generations by the First Nations people."
Elsewhere, Wollongong Bulldogs will be out to keep the heat on Figtree at the top of the ladder by beating Shellharbour at Myimbarr Oval, while Wollongong Lions aim to strike a blow in Northern Districts' finals hopes.
