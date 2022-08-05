Football South Coast has taken the extraordinary step of splitting the Illawarra Premier League into two tiers, in a bid to ensure the season is completed.
After record rainfall in the region this year, the schedule has been decimated by washouts and an ongoing struggle to organise mid-week catch-up games, as well as a lack of any meaningful training time.
On Friday, it was announced Woonona and Corrimal would meet and Bellambi will tackle South Coast United in a new four-team draw, playing each other twice.
Bulli takes on Cringila, Wollongong United is up against Port Kembla, Tarrawanna host Coniston and Wollongong face off with Albion Park as part of a new top eight system, who will all meet once before a four-game finals series.
The top five and potential relegation to the District League will be determined by an 'average points' system, because not all teams will complete 22 rounds at the end, because of this year's big wet.
The system will also be used for second and youth grades, while the District League will push on to complete all games.
"This has been an extremely challenging year for everyone involved in the men's premiership," FSC Men's Football Council chair Bob Hennessy said.
"But our clubs have stepped up this week and reached a positive outcome that should allow us to complete the season in the best way possible.
"We are confident that the path we have taken for the two competitions will reinvigorate the competitions for the final stretch of the season.
"To have all 24 clubs on a unity ticket with this is something they should be proud of and I congratulate them for their hard work in reaching this outcome, now let's get back out onto the park."
Olympic currently sit fourth on the IPL ladder, however they are only two points behind leaders Tarrawanna, who they have already beaten this season, with three games in hand.
Bailey is adamant Olympic are on track to meet the targets set at the start of the season.
"The quality and depth we have in our squad is going to put us in a really good position come year-end," he said.
"We set high targets at the start of the year and they haven't changed at all. So from my perspective I see great potential to achieve success this year."
The squad includes former A-League goalkeeper Justin Pasfield, former Wolves captain Chris Price and IPL veteran Rick Goodchild.
To add to this, Olympic have boosted their title hopes even further in the past month, making more signings such as former Western Sydney Wanderers forward Jake Trew and former Wollongong Wolves players Harry Callahan and Joshua Alcorn.
"I think these signings complemented the strengths we already had in the group," Bailey said. "The competition we have for places in the starting 11 is really strong at the moment and for me that is a good headache to have."
